Ghana: Golf - Ofosuhene, Amponsah-Mensah Show Class

Eric Ofosu-hene won the MTN 25th Anniversary Invitational golf tournament played at the Bok Nam Kim Golf Club in Accra on Saturday.

The second time winner, recorded 38 points to win the keenly contested Men Group A event to walk away with the ultimate trophy and souvenirs.

He was followed by Peter Ntiamoah who had 35 points for the second position while Nana Krakue settled for the third with 35 points.

In the Ladies event, the evergreen Leticia Amponsah-Mensah showed her class again as she won with 36 points with Mariene Tonyigah and Elizabeth Essel- Koomson coming second and third with 36 and 35 points respectively.

The Men Group B event was won by Victor Sarpong with a score of 42 while Justice Martey and Michael Agbodzah followed in second and third with 36 and 35 points.

Other awards including the Nearest-to-the-Pin, Men was won by Dr. Ernest Asimenu while the Ladies-Nearest-to-the-Pin prize went to Helen Appah.

The Longest Drive Men, was won by Augustine Manasseh with the Longest Drive Ladies prize going to Mercy Werner.

Addressing players after the event, MTN Board Member, Mr. Felix Addo said they excited to host the event at Bok Nam Kim for the first time and praised the golfers for showing up.

The partnership between Bok Nam Kim and MTN, he said, was here to stay as more of such competitions would be organised at the club.

"The MTN Invitational Golf Tournament has proven to be a worthy opportunity for networking and providing leads for business expansion. It keeps growing and we continue to see active participation, "he stated.

In all 88 golfers from clubs across the country participated.