Ghana: 2 Fall to Death From Pokuase Interchange

Two motor riders died when their motor cycle they were riding fell from the Pokuase Interchange and crashed on the ground on Saturday in Accra.

One died on the spot and the other who was on admission at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital passed on the following day.

The two yet to be identified were said to be riding an unregistered motorcycle from Awoshie towards Nsawam road when the incident occurred.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said the incident occurred at around 11:00am.

DSP Obeng said police had information to the scene and found one of the riders dead and was sent to Nsawam Government Hospital mortuary and the other in critical condition was rushed to Ofankor Community hospital and later referred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

She said the second person died the following day during treatment.

The Police PRO stated that there was no identity card on them, adding that efforts were underway to trace their relation.

She appealed to the public with information on the deceased to contact the Pokuase district Police Command.