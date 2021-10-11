Ghana: 2 Fall to Death From Pokuase Interchange

11 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two motor riders died when their motor cycle they were riding fell from the Pokuase Interchange and crashed on the ground on Saturday in Accra.

One died on the spot and the other who was on admission at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital passed on the following day.

The two yet to be identified were said to be riding an unregistered motorcycle from Awoshie towards Nsawam road when the incident occurred.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said the incident occurred at around 11:00am.

DSP Obeng said police had information to the scene and found one of the riders dead and was sent to Nsawam Government Hospital mortuary and the other in critical condition was rushed to Ofankor Community hospital and later referred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

She said the second person died the following day during treatment.

The Police PRO stated that there was no identity card on them, adding that efforts were underway to trace their relation.

She appealed to the public with information on the deceased to contact the Pokuase district Police Command.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X