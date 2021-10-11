Africa: GTF Boss Otu Re-Elected Executive Council Member of Africa Taekwondo

11 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) President, Mr. Frederick Lartey Otu, has been re-elected as Executive Council Member of Africa Taekwondo in charge of West Africa Zone.

Yesterday's elective General Assembly of African Taekwondo, the continental block of World Taekwondo,was held online with the experienced Ghanaian official recording an overwhelming endorsement.

Mr. Ide Issaka, President of the Niger Olympic Committee, was elected President of Africa Taekwondo, having served as Acting President of the body for a year following the demise of General Ahmed Fouly of Egypt.

Mr. Otu was earlier this year elected as 2nd Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), a position he has combined effectively with other roles such as the Chairman of the Games Sub Committee of the Ghana Olympic Committee and Chairman of the 2021 Queen's Baton Relay Planning Committee

He told the Times Sports he was excited about the feat and will embrace the challenges it comes with, hoping to use that positions to better the lot of taekwondo in Ghana and the sub-region.

