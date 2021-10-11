Ghana: Guan District Assembly Inaugurated At Last

Mate — The Minister of Local Government Decentralisation and Rural Development, Daniel Kwaku Botwe on Friday inaugurated the Guan District Assembly in the Oti Region with a call on the four traditional areas to join hands in the development of the district.

The Guan District comprises areas such as Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) with its district capital at Likpe Mate.

It was also created following a Legislative Instrument laid in Parliament by the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development in 2019.

Since then it has been without an administrative district after the Oti Region was carved from the Volta Region.

Mr Botwe in his address noted that the demand for the creation of a region for Oti people started since 1954 before Ghana's Independence but the creation came only when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo exercised executive powers to create the region.

That, he said, with the inauguration of the new Guan Assembly decentralisation has been brought to the doorsteps of the people that would inure to their benefits.

He noted further that government was committed to develop all parts of the country to create opportunity for all.

The Minister stated that the Guan District has now 13 electoral areas and by law government has to appoint people to work in the Assembly.

He commended the Joint Consultative Committee, chiefs and other individuals that made sacrifices to help fulfill the aspirations of their ancestors coming to reality.

He was confident once the necessary processes have been completed the new assembly was poised to start work.

He assured the people that all the decentralised departments would be evenly distributed in the four traditional areas.

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service, in his contribution called on the staff of the Assembly to be open minded and non-partisan in their line of work.

He further appealed to them to uphold and abide by the code of conduct of the Service, adding resources at their disposal should be put to good use.

He assured that the Service was ready to support and address any concerns of the Assembly towards rapid development.

The Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu, in his welcome address thanked all who contributed in diverse ways to see their dream come true.

He said new opportunities would start to materialise in the areas of infrastructure development, construction of roads and employment avenues.

He, therefore, called on traditional authorities to make land available towards the smooth take off of the Assembly.

Nana SogloAlloh IV, Paramount Chief of Likpe Traditional Area, who chaired the function, expressed gratitude to the government for giving them a district.

That, he said, would go a long way to open the district towards accelerated development.

He appealed to the government to allow its own people to select their District Chief Executive devoid of political interference.

Mr Bright Norviewu, Assemblyman of Lolobi Electoral Area was elected by their Assembly members as the Presiding Member.

Present at the function were Dr Obed Asamoah, a former Minister of State, Mr. Kofi Adams MP for Buem Constituency, Mr Gbevlo Lartey former National security Advisor, Municipal/District Chief Executives and party functionaries