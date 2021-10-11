South Africa: Media Alert - Transport Committee Reminds Public to Make Submissions On Rail Safety Bill As Deadline Looms

11 October 2021
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
The Portfolio Committee on Transport reminds South Africans to make written submissions on the Rail Safety Bill, as the 15 October 2021 deadline draws near.

Among other things, the Bill is intended to provide for a legal framework to enforce compliance with the Rail Safety Act, and it also aims for a sustainable and well-governed railway safety regulator.

The Chairperson of the committee Mr Mosebenzi Zwane said the Bill would safeguard the future of passanger rail and that it will never be the same in terms of quality, safety and governance.

