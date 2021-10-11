South Africa: President Expresses Appreciation to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his appreciation to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for his service to the nation during his tenure of 10 years, which comes to a close today, Monday, 11 October 2021.

On behalf of all South Africans, the President wishes the Chief Justice well in his retirement.

President Ramaphosa said: "Today we pay tribute to Chief Justice Mogoeng for endowing South African jurisprudence and the democratic order more broadly with judicial integrity and resilience which has impacted positively on the lives of citizens and advanced accountability.

"Following a decade of outstanding service and leadership, Chief Justice Mogoeng leaves a rich legacy for our democratic culture, our judiciary, the legal profession and ordinary South Africans.

"Chief Justice Mogoeng's leadership inspired a judiciary that was fearless in holding those in power to account and empathetic to the plight of individuals and groups in our society.

"This has deepened international regard for South African jurisprudence, for the integrity, effectiveness and efficiency of our democratic institutions, and for the separation of powers enshrined in our Constitution.

"Chief Justice Mogoeng presided over our judiciary during a decade which was challenging in many ways, but during which our judiciary held firm and enabled the renewal of our society.

"Having served the nation with such distinction since September 2011, Chief Justice Mogoeng is now able to devote himself to more his personal interests, even though we know he will continue to be an important figure and voice in public life. We wish him well."