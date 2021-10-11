South Africa: Lights! Music! Action - Manifesto Launches From Good Aunties to ATM Transformers

analysis

What's the score? Daily Maverick continues to tally up the pageantry of political parties' various manifesto launches in the run-up to the country's local government elections scheduled for 1 November.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

See the first instalment here

Good party

Don't get it twisted: the Good party does not have an elections manifesto. Instead, it has a "plan to make your hood good", because part of what Good prides itself on is using plain language. "Plain" was also the name of the game when it came to the recent launch of said plan: a small room in Sandton played host to an event at which seemingly only journalists were in attendance. Of course Good has actual supporters, but perhaps they were too busy making their hood good to appear.

"Aunty Pat is ready to klap it" is one of Good's major slogans going into the November elections, accompanied by imaging of leader Patricia de Lille and other party representatives wearing boxing gloves and looking combative. This pugilistic metaphor dates back to when De Lille was on the ropes with the DA as mayor of Cape Town, where she posed for a social media picture...