South Africa: SA Administers Over 21 000 Vaccines On Sunday

South Africa has now administered 19 041 535 COVID-19 vaccines after new 21 867 jabs were distributed in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, according to the Department of Health, 911 989 adults are now fully vaccinated.

The latest data show that 17 487 eligible vaccinees either received Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine on Sunday.

In addition, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 648 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 2 912 145.

The majority of new cases were logged in KwaZulu-Natal (114), followed by the Western Cape (111), Gauteng (109), Northern Cape (91) and Eastern Cape (73).

"This increase represents a 2.9% positivity rate," the NICD said, adding that the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has dropped.

The death toll now stands at 88 317 after 25 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease.

The data is based on the 17 982 358 tests, of which 22 098 were conducted since the last reporting cycle.

As of 8 October 2021, there have been 236 599 025 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4 831 486 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, the agency said 6 364 021 792 vaccine doses have been administered as of 10 October 2021.