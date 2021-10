Asmara, 11 October 2021- Eritrea's senior delegation led by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh is participating at the 60th annual High-Level Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement convened today, 11 October, in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Eritrean delegation includes Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab as well as Eritrea's Ambassadors to Italy and the United Nations.

The Non-Aligned Movement that was founded in 1961 in the former Yugoslavia encompasses 120 developing countries and 10 global organizations.