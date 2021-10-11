Nigeria: Unknown Gunmen Attack Enugu Police Station, Abduct Female Officer

There was pandemonium at the Police Divisional Headquarters, Umulokpa, in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State following an attack by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Saturday.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen stormed the police division at about 5pm in their numbers and started shooting sporadically, damaging the facility in the process.

A resident of the area who spoke on condition of anonymity said that policemen, on sighting the gunmen scampered for safety, abandoning the division in the process.

Vanguard equally gathered that the unknown gunmen abducted a policewoman who was on duty at the time of the attack and took her to an unknown destination.

Though no life was lost, it was learnt that having scared the policemen away, the hoodlums proceeded to the armoury compartment of the police division where they carted away arms.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, said the State Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal, had directed the Criminal Investigation Department, CID, of the command to intensity efforts to locate the abducted female cop.

Ndukwe, in a statement made available to Vanguard, added that the Commissioner of Police has equally ordered full-scale investigation into the attack, assuring that the perpetrators would be arrested and prosecuted.

Part of the statement reads "The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, has ordered the State CID and tactical teams of the Command to intensify ongoing investigative efforts to locate a missing female personnel and fish out the yet-to-be identified hoodlums, who in their numbers attacked and vandalized vehicles and other items at Umulokpa Police Divisional Headquarters in Uzo-Uwani LGA, in the evening hours of 09/10/2021.

"He gave this order after leading a team of Senior Police Officers and Commanders of the Command's tactical/operational teams to the scene.

"Meanwhile, the general public, particularly citizens of the State, have been enjoined to assist the Command with credible information and/or intelligence that will lead to the location of the said personnel and arrest of the assailants."

