Namibia: Farmers Receive Drought Relief After Devastating Fires

The Namibia Farmers Association's drought relief project received lucern from FNB Namibia, which was transported by Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) free of charge to commercial farmers in the fire ravished areas of Aranos.

Farmers in the drought stricken areas of Khorixa, Damaraland and another 25 communal farmers in the Karasburg area were also assisted with lucern bales.

FNB Manager: Merchant Acquiring, Rene Botes said they will never forget that agriculture and farming are one of the backbones of the economy and contributes greatly to the GDP as well as employment creating and food security. "While farmers welcomed the rains last year, there are still many areas within Namibia which have been crippled by drought for the past year and have not had the relief of good rains, coupled with this, fires all over the country have destroyed thousands of hectares of farmland and our hearts go out to the farmers who are battling these natural elements," he explained.

He further stated that they are humbled to be in a privileged position to help and know that every donation to farmers assists them to make a success of their business, contributing to wealth creation and job creation.

More drought relief was received through the Leonardville Farmers Association, driven by Gys van Tonder, where 8000 bales of grass was donated to Namibian Drought relief and once again NBL organised the transport while Pick n Pay and Hartlief donated lunch packs which were handed out to the people loading the grass in the Leonardville area.