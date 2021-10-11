Kenya: Kipyogei, Kipruto Score Impressive Kenyan Double At Boston Marathon

Nairobi — Diana Kipyogei led a podium sweep in the women's race while Benson Kipruto won his first ever major marathon, both clinching victories in total Kenyan dominance at the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Kipyogei stopped the clock in a time of 2hrs, 24mins 45secs to lead a Kenyan podium sweep with 41-year old Edna Kiplagat, champion of the race in 2017 and silver medalist in 2019 coming in second while Mary Ngugi was third and Monicah Ngige fourth.

In the men's race, Kipruto who finished 10th in the race in 2019 and was seventh at the London Marathon last year clinched his first ever major crown, crossing the finish line in 2hrs, 09mins, 51secs.

-More to follow