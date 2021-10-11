South Africa: Eskom Will Need to Clean Up Its Act After Big Miners Commit to Net Zero Emissions Target

10 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

In the week that the utility was named as the world's most polluting power company, the 28 member companies of the International Council on Mining and Metals committed to reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions to net zero by 2050.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The 28 member companies of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) made a collective commitment last week to meet a target of zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2050. The commitment was made in an open letter signed by the 28 chief executives.

This is a big deal - ICMM members account for about a third of the global mining and metals industry - and the move has game-changing implications for South Africa and the fossil-fuel dinosaur called Eskom, which still lumbers around the wreckage of our economic landscape.

"As the suppliers of the minerals and metals that are critical to decarbonisation and sustainable development, we have a particular responsibility to minimise the impact of our operations on the environment," ICMM CEO Rohitesh Dhawan said in a statement. "We are speaking with one voice ... so that we drive emissions reduction at a significant scale."

Scope 1...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

