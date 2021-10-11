Rwanda: Weatherman Warns of More Strong Winds

Rwanda Meteorology Agency has predicted strong wind across the country in the next ten days, warning it could destroy more properties.

The weather forecast released on Monday indicates that, from October 11 to October 20, moderate rainfall slightly above the range of long term average is expected in many parts of Northern and Western Provinces.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in the remaining parts of the country.

"The expected rainfall will be associated with thunderstorms and strong winds," the weatherman warned adding, "Mitigation measures are advised in areas to experience strong winds."

The strong wind with the medium impact is expected in many parts of Western Province, some parts of Nyanza, Huye, Nyaruguru, Kirehe and Kayonza districts.

Moderate wind with low risk is expected in the remaining parts of the country.

Over 200 infrastructures damaged

At least 216 residential houses were destroyed by hail storms and rain on Saturday and Sunday in Rulindo District in Shyorongi sector, according to Emmanuel Kayiranga, the Mayor of Rulindo District.

Two buildings of Rwahi Health Centre that provide Community-based health insurance-Mutuelle de Sante and surgery, Kitchen for Muvumu Primary school as well as eight electric poles were also destroyed.

He said that one hectare of banana, 0.7 hectare of beans, five hectares of maize, 0.2 hectares of cassava, and 0.3 hectares were damaged by strong winds and heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the damages are still being tracked, he said.

Strong winds also destroyed Nyamiyaga cell office and 13 residential houses last month in Muyira sector of Nyanza district while houses were also destroyed in Nyamyumba sector of Rubavu district.

Last year alone 5,968.653 hectares of crops , 8,013 houses, 95 classrooms, four health centres, 151 roads, 102 bridges, 22 churches, 26 water supply systems, 96 electricity transmission lines, 16 administrative offices, six markets and one factory were damaged by disasters while 3,491 livestock died owing to disasters according to Ministry of Emergency.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow NkurunzizaMiche