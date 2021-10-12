Nigeria: Popular Dancer, Janemena, Petitions Police Over Tonto Dikeh's Cyberstalking, Defamation

Janemena has alleged that the Tonto Dikeh published in her social media handles purported voice notes suggesting that Prince Kpokpogri had her sex tapes and nude photos on his smartphone.

A popular Nigerian dancer, Usiwo Orezimena Jane, popularly known as JANEMENA, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police over alleged cyberstalking and criminal defamation of her character by Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

The petition written on her behalf by her solicitors, Rockson Igelige, of Felix, Igelige & Associates, alleged that the actress published in her social media handles, purported voice notes suggesting that her ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri, had Janemena's sex tapes and nude photos on his smartphone.

The 28-year-old dancer is married to her long-time lover, Andre Plies.

Dikeh claimed that Mr Kpokpogri has Janemena's nude photos with the intention to use them to blackmail her.

In the said social media handles (Facebook and Instagram pages), Dikeh is said to have published voice notes, saying, "After listening to these leaked voice note between JOSEPH EGBRI (fake name Prince Kpokpogri) and Merit, I personally called my relationship off with a man I honestly LOVE. ...

"This may be a good time to say @Janemena this man has so much of your sex tapes with him in his possession (old and very recent) Not just you but a lot of other married women, celebrities, and single girls too... If he hasn't blackmailed any if (sic) you yet it's a matter of time!!".

Offence

Janemena's solicitor described Dikeh's posts as damaging and malicious.

"These malicious publications and in the context in which it was made, meant and Janemena understood it to mean the following amongst other things:

"Janemena who is a married woman had and is still having an amorous or sexual relationship with Prince Kpokpogri (referred to in the publications as Joseph Egbri) who is not Jamena's husband. 2. Janemena is cheating on her lawful husband. 3. Janemena has sex tapes. 4. Janemena distributes sex tapes. 5. Janemena's sex tapes (old and very recent ones) are in possession of PRINCE KPOKPOGRI (Joseph Egbri) with which he will use to blackmail our client any moment from now."

They also said "the reckless and ill-motivated publications" have brought Janemena to public ridicule, odium, and opprobrium in the comity of Isoko women, her business associates, friends, members of her family."

Demands

Janemena, through her lawyers, is seeking an immediate retraction of the said publications by Dikeh on her social media handles and a publication of the retraction in four national dailies in Nigeria.

They have also asked that Dikeh tender an unreserved apology to Janemena in respect of the malicious publication and pay the sum of N500,000 (Five Hundred Million Naira) to their client as exemplary damages for the malicious publications.

Mr Igelige, therefore, warned that "If we do not receive your formal retraction, letter of apology and the sum demanded above within one month of the receipt of this letter, we shall commence legal action (civil and criminal) against you in a court of competent jurisdiction to seek redress for Janemena (our client).

"We appeal to concerned individuals and communities in cyberspace not to hastily conclude that our client is guilty of the allegations against her. Therefore, Tonto Dikeh is being given this golden opportunity to prove her allegation in court, because "he who asserts must prove same to be true" as a requirement of the law."

Dikeh made the allegations in the wake of her messy breakup with her ex-lover, Kpokpogri, in September.