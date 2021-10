The potential for telehealth across Africa is vast and promising as mobile connectivity deepens, and innovations that could potentially bridge the doctor-patient ratio gap increase according to a Deloitte report.

One company that is planning to drive the wave of telemedicine across the continent, as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on, is mPharma, a Ghanaian health tech start-up that is set to open 100 virtual centers across seven markets in Africa over the next six months.