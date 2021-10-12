Nigeria: Why North Should Pick PDP Presidential Ticket - Sen Owie

12 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

A former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Roland Owie, yesterday urged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone the presidential ticket to the north for equity, fairness and justice.

Owie who made the call yesterday in an interview with journalists in Benin, said since 1999, the South under PDP had governed the country for 14 years while the North only ruled for less than three years.

"PDP is the only party that believes in the unity of this country. The presidency should go to the North. Let no individual interest or ambition stop PDP from doing what is right.

"Since 1999, the South governed through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr Goodluck Jonathan for 14 years and the North through late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua ruled for less than three years," he said.

He said but for the zoning, it would be difficult for the South to produce the president as the North has more voting population than the South, adding that politics is a game of number.

