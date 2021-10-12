South Africa: Big Brother Mzansi Making a Comeback

Johannesburg. — Big Brother Mzansi has had its fair share of controversy over the years. The last season of the show aired in 2015 and the popular reality show hasn't been on televisions screens since, but the show is set to make a big return.

In 2015 it was reported that Big Brother Mzansi contestant Siyanda Ngwenya (Adams) allegedly assaulted Axola Mbengo (Bexx) while she was asleep.

Every Saturday night the party room would be available to contestants and the bar area would open.

The reality show had been on television for four seasons. The first season was hosted by media personality Mark Pilgrim with the last two seasons being hosted by Lungile Radu.

Nkanyiso Ace Khumalo and Ntombifuthi Tshabalala walked away as the winners of the last season Big Brother Mzansi.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Big Brother Mzansi is set to make a return to television.

Mphela noted that MutiChoice is working on bringing the reality show back.

"Sources have informed me that a final brief on the status of the show's return will be made today. No official audition channels have been approved yet."

He later confirmed that the show is "100% happening."

Commenting on what he hopes will come from the new Big Brother Mzansi, Mphela mentioned that he hopes the show would bring in a "whole new crop of talent."

"I wouldn't even mind a new person hosting the show. A fresh start. This industry needs it!" wrote Mphela.

Big Brother Mzansi shot up to the top of Twitter's trending lists yesterday after Mphela's announcement.

One tweet noted that they didn't want celebrities to feature on the Big Brother Mzansi. "We've seen them enough on TV and heard them enough on radio!! Give the normal public a chance."

Another wrote: "I really hope all the men who'll be selected for Big Brother Mzansi will be asked serious questions about consent to see if they understand and respect consent."