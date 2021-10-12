Nigeria: #EndSARS - We Will Suppress Planned Protest - Lagos CP

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday threatened to deal with anyone or groups of persons protesting in any part of the metropolis.

Odumosu gave this warning ahead of a planned protest by some civil society groups in commemoration of one year anniversary of #EndSARS.

A number of persons were reportedly killed, and some injured while several properties, including police stations, were razed during the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

The protests were provoked by alleged police brutality by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Odumosu said intelligence at the disposal of the command has revealed clandestine plans by some youths, individuals or groups to embark on protest on Monday in commemoration of one year anniversary of #EndSARS.

He said Lagosians and indeed Nigerians cannot afford to relive the experience of last year's protests, which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of public and private property.

He said in view of the volatility of the present situation in the country, and the breakdown of law and order which the planned protest might cause, the Lagos State police command warns against any form of protest today.

"The command wishes to use this medium to warn the youths, groups, or associations planning such protest to jettison the idea forthwith. The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state.

"To forestall breakdown of law and order, the police will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers to suppress the planned protest," he said.