Nigeria: #EndSARS - We Will Suppress Planned Protest - Lagos CP

12 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday threatened to deal with anyone or groups of persons protesting in any part of the metropolis.

Odumosu gave this warning ahead of a planned protest by some civil society groups in commemoration of one year anniversary of #EndSARS.

A number of persons were reportedly killed, and some injured while several properties, including police stations, were razed during the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

The protests were provoked by alleged police brutality by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Odumosu said intelligence at the disposal of the command has revealed clandestine plans by some youths, individuals or groups to embark on protest on Monday in commemoration of one year anniversary of #EndSARS.

He said Lagosians and indeed Nigerians cannot afford to relive the experience of last year's protests, which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of public and private property.

He said in view of the volatility of the present situation in the country, and the breakdown of law and order which the planned protest might cause, the Lagos State police command warns against any form of protest today.

"The command wishes to use this medium to warn the youths, groups, or associations planning such protest to jettison the idea forthwith. The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state.

"To forestall breakdown of law and order, the police will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers to suppress the planned protest," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X