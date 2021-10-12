Africa: Joint U.S.-EU Statement On the Global Methane Pledge

At the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate (MEF) on September 17, 2021, President Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced , with support from seven additional countries, the Global Methane Pledge--an initiative to be launched at the World Leaders Summit at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP-26) this November in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Today, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and European Commission Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans who leads international negotiations on climate
hosted a virtual ministerial to mobilize further support for the Global Methane Pledge. The co-convenors and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme Inger Andersen affirmed the critical importance of rapidly reducing methane emissions as the single most effective strategy to reduce near-term global warming to keep the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.
More than 20 philanthropies announced combined commitments of over $200 million to support implementation of the Global Methane Pledge. Following initial announcement of support by Argentina, Ghana, Indonesia, Iraq, Italy, Mexico and the United Kingdom at the MEF, 24 new countries announced that they will join the Global Methane Pledge. With these new commitments, 9 of the top 20 methane emitters are now participating in the Pledge, representing about 30% of global methane emissions and 60% of the global economy.
The new supporters include:
Canada
Central African Republic
Congo-Brazzaville
Costa Rica
Cote d'Ivoire
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Federated States of Micronesia
France
Germany
Guatemala
Guinea
Israel
Japan
Jordan
Kyrgyz Republic
Liberia
Malta
Morocco
Nigeria
Pakistan
Philippines
Rwanda
Sweden
Togo
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas and, according to the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, accounts for about half of the 1.0 degree Celsius net rise in global average temperature since the pre-industrial era, making methane action an essential complement to energy sector decarbonization.
Countries joining the Global Methane Pledge commit to a collective goal of reducing global methane emissions by at least 30 percent from 2020 levels by 2030 and moving towards using highest tier IPCC good practice inventory methodologies to quantify methane emissions, with a particular focus on high emission sources. Successful implementation of the Pledge would reduce warming by at least 0.2 degrees Celsius by 2050.
The United States, the European Union, and other early supporters will continue to enlist additional countries to join the Global Methane Pledge pending its formal launch at COP 26.