Kenya: Ruto Says It's a Puzzle That Petrol Is Cheaper in Uganda Than Kenya

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has asked the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining to crush the corruption cartels responsible for the high cost of fuel in the country.

He said unscrupulous petrol businessmen were using the ministry to manipulate the prices of the essential commodity to boost their profits.

He wondered why the cost of petrol in Kenya was higher than in Uganda, a landlocked country that relies on Kenya for its petroleum imports.

"By protecting the cartels and aiding a few companies to make super-profits, the state Department of Petroleum is hurting Kenyans," he said.

Fuel prices shot up last month by an average of Sh9 a litre sparking outrage across the country.

He called for the liberalisation of the petroleum market to cushion Kenyans from greedy businessmen.

Ruto was speaking today at his Karen Residence when he met grassroots leaders from Kigumo Constituency, Murang'a County.

Present were MPs Alice Wahome (Kandara), Irungu Kang'ata (Muranga), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Kimani Iching'wah (Kikuyu), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), David Ole Sankok (nominated) and Wilson Sossion (nominated).

The Deputy President's remarks were echoed by Ichung'wah who said the high cost of fuel was hurting poor Kenyans.

"It is the cartels in Government that have made the cost of living unbearable to most ordinary Kenyans," he said.

The MPs said they will continue supporting Dr Ruto because of his development track record and agenda for the country.

Gakuya urged a section of Mt Kenya leaders to stop engaging in the politics of dishonesty and safeguard the reputation of the region.

He asked Kenyans to rally behind Dr Ruto "because he is the only leader with a solid agenda for the country".

Wahome said the people of Mt Kenya will continue working with Dr Ruto because he has been a faithful force for development in the region.

"Let us remember the person who has been on our side since 2013," she said.

Kang'ata said Dr Ruto's development track-record and his transformation agenda has made him marketable in Mt Kenya.

He said the Deputy President has an elaborate plan that will lift ordinary citizens out of poverty.

Cheruiyot said political brokers were against the Bottom-Up Economic Development Model because it puts them out of business.

"We want an economy that works for the over 47 million Kenyans," he said.

Sossion appeared to have shifted from ODM and supporting its leader Raila Odinga to backing UDA and Ruto for the 2022 presidency.

He said teachers and workers were fully behind the new Model that targets to empower them.

The former KNUT Secretary-General said the 2022 election will be about the transformation of the country's economy and the needs of ordinary citizens.