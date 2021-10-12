Equatorial Guinea National Day

12 October 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend congratulations to all Equatoguineans on the 53rd anniversary of your independence.

The United States values our relationship with Equatorial Guinea, and we are committed to our partnership that is working to end the COVID-19 pandemic and recover from its impact, combat trafficking in persons, and promote maritime security and economic growth. In the coming year, we will continue to support Equatoguinean efforts to improve democratic governance and respect for human rights and strengthen our economic ties.

As you celebrate another year of independence, we send our wishes for a peaceful and prosperous year.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X