Rwanda Enquires on Automatic BAL Qualification

11 October 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda has applied for automatic Basketball Africa League (BAL) for the tournament's next two editions (2022 and 2023).

The BAL, Africa's biggest basketball event on club level, brings together 12 clubs from 12 various African countries and compete to establish the basketball champions of the continent.

Initially, six teams gained automatic qualification into the tournament's finals, having been crowned champions in their respective leagues from Angola Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, and Tunisia.

The rest of 12 clubs fight for a ticket to the BAL through a two-round qualifying campaign.

According to Landry Jabo, the Executive Director of the Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA), the federation has written to BAL requesting that Rwanda will be placed among the countries that will enjoy automatic qualification for the next two tournaments.

"We have already requested for it (automatic qualification) and we are waiting for the answer," he said.

Egyptian giants Zamalek were crowned the first champions of the BAL after beating US Monastir 76-63 in the final of the 2021 season.

Rwandan representatives, Patriots finished in fourth place.

