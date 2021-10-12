Kenya: Woman Spikes Own Drink By Mistake, Arrested

Police are holding a 31-year-old woman who stands accused of spiking Kisumu County government officials' drinks at a restaurant in Nyali, Mombasa.

The suspect, identified as Leah Mwenja, was found lying unconscious together with the three male county officials after unknowingly drinking the spiked alcohol.

According to the police, the four were found at an apartment where the three senior officials at the physical planning department in Kisumu County had booked themselves into for a working holiday.

The trio was reportedly enjoying their drinks at a restaurant when they were approached by the women according to a police report.

"Wowed by their stunning looks, they beckoned the ladies to join their table. Little did they know that they were inviting a pack of wolves whose mission wasn't having fun, but hunting for easy prey to steal from," the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement.

"As the soothing ocean breeze swept across the bar that overlooks the Indian Ocean, the county officials bought as many rounds of booze popularly known as 'kuchafua meza' and they made merry up-to the devil's hour."

At around 3am, the men retreated to their hotel rooms in the company of the women and more drinks, only to be found unconscious in the morning by their fellow county employees.

Mwenja was found unconscious alongside her victims, but her two other accomplices made away with laptops, mobile phones, and other valuables belonging to the county officials.

Mwenja and the officials were treated at Coast General Hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

Detectives based at Nyali police station are interrogating Mwenja on the whereabouts of her accomplices, in a bid to recover the valuables stolen from the county officials.