Tanzania: Stanbic Hands Over 100 Desks to Tuangoma School

Stanbic Bank Tanzania has donated 100 desks valued at 9.0m/- to Tuangoma Primary School in Temeke district, being part of the bank's ongoing campaign--Madawati Initiative.

The Stanbic Madawati Initiative aims to improve the learning environment and support the development of the education sector in the country.

The desks were handed over by the bank's Head of High Net worth Clients, Omari Mtiga to Temeke District Commissioner, Jokate Mwegelo at an event held at the school premises yesterday.

"We believe that all dreams can be achieved if given the necessary support," Mr Mtiga said adding:

"This donation will provide a conducive environment for learning and accelerate the performance of Tuangoma students,"

The bank is committed to playing its role to improve the learning environment across different schools in the country through its signature initiative, which aims to donate 1000 desks across the country this year.

The bank recently made a similar donation to Mbabala Secondary School in Dodoma and is keen to continue supporting the government's efforts to provide sufficient desks to schools in other parts of the country.

On the other hand, Ms Jokate commended Stanbic efforts in assisting the government to improve learning and urged other investors to emulate the move.

She further appealed to the school administration to ensure that the desks are put to proper use, so they can benefit as many students as possible, and also called on students to work extra hard to improve the performance of the school.

The Stanbic Madawati Initiative was launched in July this year largely to address the challenge of the shortage of desks in schools across the country.

Through the initiative, the bank will donate 1000 desks to primary and secondary schools in the different regions across the country.

For every desk donated, Stanbic will plant a tree too conserve the environment.