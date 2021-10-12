Tanzania: NMB Tips Students On Road to Success

NMB Bank Chief Executive Officer, Ruth Zaipuna has said discipline and putting God first in any line of duty is a fundamental principle to make students excel in their studies.

Speaking at the graduation of Form Four at Kilakala Girls Secondary School, home of talented girls, in Morogoro, she said students must also be hardworking and honest regardless of present education, homework work, adding that would make them have a culture that is required in salaried employment and self-employment.

"Discipline is a very important thing and it will enable you to control your life and have better relationships with others," she pointed out.

"In line with our social responsibility policy, your NMB bank donates 50 tables, 50 seats worth 5m/- and 10 computers, which we are sure would be a catalyst to improve the learning environment in this school," she said.

One of the students, Doreen Patrick praised the bank for the assistance, however, cited shortage of chairs and study tables in classes as well as the ones to be in the dilapidated Nyerere Hall, classrooms and dormitories and lack of alternative energy, whenever electricity stiches off as some of the challenges the face.

The School Principal, Ms Mildreda Selula, said with a population of 657 students, they still manage to a wide range of science, business and arts subjects for Forms One to Six with three science specifications namely Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM), Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and art specification of History, Geography and Literature (HGL).