Liberian Gets International Recognition for Excellence in Information Technology

Monrovia — US based Liberian, Abraham P. Detrench Kallon has been included in 'Marquis Who's Who', the world's leading biographical publisher, dedicated to chronicling the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment.

As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

In a statement celebrating Mr. Kallon's extraordinary feat, Marquis Who's Who' said for more than 10 years, Mr. Kallon has flourished as the chief executive officer, owner and procurement consultant of DePRO Global Inc., a multimedia and procurement corporation based in his native country of Liberia.

Thanks to his diverse skill set, he regularly provides a host of critical services for overseas businesses, such as content development, innovation development, supply chain, logistics, human resources, assets, fleet management and digital marketing. Mr. Kallon also frequently utilizes his expertise in artificial intelligence to help his clients build websites and mobile applications.

Journey to Success

Mr. Kallon, a native of Liberia, obtained a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Financial Management from the University of Liberia in 2009. He followed that up with a Master of Science in procurement and logistics from the department of Pure and Applied Sciences at Kenya's Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology-NRC Graduate Program Project three years later.

He resumed his education in 2020, at which point he achieved a professional executive certificate in machine learning and artificial intelligence from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Fascinated by artificial intelligence, Mr. Kallon completed additional coursework in relation to the implications of artificial intelligence in business strategy at the MIT Sloan School of Management and the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa on the line from the U.S., Mr. Kallon attributed his success to his thirst for knowledge, as well as his desire to play a direct role in the advancement of the Liberian economy and also contribute to global trade and international business networks.

He thanked his families, friends and love ones globally for supporting him in ways he needed the most to thrive selflessly to be able to give back to society.

"Your emotional, mental, psychological, financial and whatever level of support always help me a lot to keep aspiring," he said.

"Above all, I am grateful to God Almighty for His many blessings by bestowing unto me the greatest gifts of life and time; love, peace, joy, wisdom, favor, mercy, forgiveness, long-life, provision, health, and protection."

Mr. Kallon is among several top and influential leaders across the United States and the world at large in the field of Information Technology to have been honored in 2021-2022 for their meaningful contributions to the global society and businesses across all industries during an unprecedented financial cycle. One of them is Warren Buffett, an American investor, business tycoon, philanthropist, and the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Buffett is considered one of the most successful investors in the world with a net worth of over US$85.6 billion as of December 2020, making him the world's fourth-wealthiest person. Another high profile name is Abigail Johnson, CEO of Fidelity Investments and the eighth richest woman in the world.

Kallon noted that the honor of recognition and inclusion in the world's leading biographical registry owing to his professionalism and excellent contribution to the global society is greatly appreciated and dedicated the honor to the people of Liberia.

"I am proud of myself, but very proud of my Liberian people and our beautiful nation Liberia that thought me through the 'school of hard knocks' how to turn impossibilities into possibilities and endure as challenges engage my path as I plan to implement and accomplish dreams and goals," he said.

As a testament to his success, he has received several awards regarding youth empowerment and innovation development impact, as well as the Competition Award from the U.S. Embassy.

Despite his milestone achievements, he continues to make huge impact in his homeland Liberia. In the interview with FPA, he made a passionate appeal to his compatriots back home to put aside their differences and collectively work for the growth and development of Liberia.

"In all of our differences and imperfections, we should value Liberia first, focus and work together in unity, peace, respect and love to champion the cause in making Liberia number one again in the entire Africa for Leadership, political and economic stability, maintain legacy of pioneer-ship and sustainability in every aspect as regards to industrialization with diversity and upgrade the standard of living far above poverty line for all Liberians home and abroad."

He believes this is achievable once "We apply or integrate automated systems, policies and expertise of technocrats, analysts, strategists along with the right budgets allocation the rapid change will come."

He called on the Liberian government and the opposition and leading political parties, as well as independent Liberians for sustaining the peace; adding that the Liberian people entrusted with leadership role, and as such, they should stand up and make the country proud and not ashamed.

He said: "I know we can do it, believe and work hard and smart selflessly and the goal will be achieved. Africa needs us Liberia, and we need Africa too. The world is needing us now so we must do due diligence and thrive using Technology, Innovation Development, Creativity, Productivity and Business Implication Strategies to catapult economy and our people to wealth."

Plans for the Future

Mr. Kallon also aspires to earn a doctorate in international relations and eventually transfer his wealth of knowledge onto the next generation of entrepreneurs. He looks forward to diligently serving in a public capacity as a vibrant leader to contribute immensely towards governance reform inspiring both private and public sectors 'self-help ' wealth creation using innovation, creativity, business development strategies and technology.

In the near future, he intends to devote more attention to his passion for music and film, and pursue his dream of winning a Grammy Award along other global awards, having already been honored with several accolades for his music prowess.

