Mauritius: Engaging Young People in Performing Arts to Protect Them From Drugs

press release

The development of creative and artistic skills in young people so as to protect them against getting involved in drugs was highlighted by the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr. Avinash Teeluck, this evening, at the launching of a Regional Drama Workshop in Petit Raffray Village Hall.

The Regional Drama Workshop is an initiative of the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage to widen access to the performing arts to as many people as possible across the country. Thus, a 12-hour drama course over six weeks will be delivered in 80 regions in the country. The interactive drama sessions will provide opportunities for groups of 15 COVID-19-vaccinated young people, above the age of 18 years old, to engage in a process of holistic self-development through body, social and emotional learning.

In his address, Minister Teeluck stated that it was important to raise concerns about the increased use of drugs among young people because of the individual, family and societal impacts. Within our community, we have to recognise how our youngsters are exposed to this social scourge when left to their own devices, without right guidance and supervision, he underlined. While Government is taking a series of measures to curtail the drug trade, Mr Teeluck called for the collaboration of local and regional organisations to protect those youngsters who are more at risk.

According to the Minister, youth participation in performing arts and sports provide the optimal opportunity to promote a healthy growth of young Mauritians and steer them away from social scourges. He announced that workshops regarding other performing arts such as music and dance are in the pipeline.

With more than 850,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19, added Mr Teeluck, cultural activities will soon resume and be in full swing. He called on the population to get their third booster dose to protect themselves and to join in the various forthcoming artistic and cultural endeavours.