Mauritius: Victoria Hospital Equipped With State-of-the-Art National Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

press release

GIS - O8 October 2021: An 11-bed capacity National Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), including one for emergency situation, to cater for critically preterm babies from across Mauritius, was inaugurated this afternoon, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, at the Victoria Hospital in Candos.

In a statement, the Health Minister underlined that the number of premature births in Mauritius is increasing. The NICU, he said, will increase the capacity, in terms of infrastructure and medical services, to treat preterm babies.

He pointed out that preterm babies require intensive care to stimulate their healthy growth. The NICU will cater for this with its state-of-the-art equipment, modern infrastructure, and trained health professionals, he said.

Dr. Kailesh Jagutpal recalled that this service is available in all regional hospitals and emphasised that along with proper infrastructure, the medical treatment, coordination and continuous training of staffs are crucial for enhanced services.

The National Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

The NICU provides for state-of-the-art equipment, including 11 Open-Closed Incubators, with rotating mattress, and 11 ventilators that enable open and closed care to be performed in the same incubator. This will in turn improve the workflow of both medical and nursing teams with quick access to the patient, and create a safe environment with lower risks of infection.

Eight doctors, 16 Nursing Officers, four Charge Nurses, one Ward Manager, and two Healthcare Assistants will be responsible for the services offered at the NICU.