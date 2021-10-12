Mauritius: Victoria Hospital Equipped With State-of-the-Art National Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

8 October 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

GIS - O8 October 2021: An 11-bed capacity National Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), including one for emergency situation, to cater for critically preterm babies from across Mauritius, was inaugurated this afternoon, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, at the Victoria Hospital in Candos.

In a statement, the Health Minister underlined that the number of premature births in Mauritius is increasing. The NICU, he said, will increase the capacity, in terms of infrastructure and medical services, to treat preterm babies.

He pointed out that preterm babies require intensive care to stimulate their healthy growth. The NICU will cater for this with its state-of-the-art equipment, modern infrastructure, and trained health professionals, he said.

Dr. Kailesh Jagutpal recalled that this service is available in all regional hospitals and emphasised that along with proper infrastructure, the medical treatment, coordination and continuous training of staffs are crucial for enhanced services.

The National Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

The NICU provides for state-of-the-art equipment, including 11 Open-Closed Incubators, with rotating mattress, and 11 ventilators that enable open and closed care to be performed in the same incubator. This will in turn improve the workflow of both medical and nursing teams with quick access to the patient, and create a safe environment with lower risks of infection.

Eight doctors, 16 Nursing Officers, four Charge Nurses, one Ward Manager, and two Healthcare Assistants will be responsible for the services offered at the NICU.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X