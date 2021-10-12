Mauritius: Covid-19 - Thirty-Two Samples Sent for Sequencing Exercise for the Month of September

press release

COVID-19: Thirty-two samples sent for sequencing exercise for the month of September, indicates Health Minister

GIS - 08 October 2021: The sequencing exercise is still being carried out on a regular basis so as to closely monitor the situation in the country and, in this context, 32 samples comprising local positive cases between 06 September 2021 to 28 September 2021 were sent for testing.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, made this announcement, this afternoon, at the press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the seat of his Ministry, in Port-Louis.

Dr Jagutpal stated that 29 out of the 32 samples sent for testing have revealed the same variant which is B 1.1.318 while the remaining three are the Delta variant B1.617.2. The patients having been detected with the Delta variant as well as people who were in contact with them were all vaccinated and asymptomatic, the Minister highlighted.

Furthermore, Dr Jagutpal gave an overview of the ongoing vaccination campaign and indicated that to date, some 873,817 persons have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 69% of the population in general, while some 824,665 persons have already been fully vaccinated, which represent 65% of the overall population. In addition, some 5,094 persons have been inoculated with their third dose while 1,397 teenagers below 18 years old have already received their first dose of Pfizer vaccines, he said.

As far as Rodrigues is concerned, the Minister indicated that 24,194 persons have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 55% of the population, while the number of persons fully vaccinated stands at 23,526 (54% of the population). In Agalega, 1,176 persons, including the inhabitants, officers from the Outer Island Development Corporation, and foreign workers, have been inoculated, he added.

The Health Minister further spoke about the situation as regards local positive cases in the country. A total of 455 cases of COVID-19 patients have been reported this week, most of whom are vaccinated and are self-isolating. Twenty-eight patients are currently admitted at the new ENT Hospital out of whom two are on artificial ventilation; some 20 patients are under oxygen support; and six patients are being monitored due to their medical condition.

He stated that 2,645 positive cases were detected during the month of September out of which 1,873 patients are asymptomatic and self-isolating. Dr Jagutpal also stressed that during the week, 19 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, out of which 16 were not vaccinated and the remaining had several comorbidities.

Moreover, Dr Jagutpal stated that there are currently 105 passengers in quarantine centres. Some of these passengers will travel to outer islands such as Agalega and Rodrigues, he pointed out. Nine positive cases have also been detected among passengers since the re-opening of borders and are currently asymptomatic and self-isolating, he added.

As regards those who will travel abroad for studying purposes or pilgrimage, the Health Minister underlined that the COVID-19 Vaccination Committee is finalising protocols so as to allow them to get inoculated by the vaccines required by the respective countries where they will be travelling.