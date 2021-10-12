Mauritius: Minister Balgobin Inaugurates the Cascavelle Post Office

press release

The Cascavelle Post Office located at the Cascavelle Shopping Mall, was inaugurated this morning by the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr. Darsanand Balgobin in presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr. Alan Ganoo. Other eminent personalities were present on the occasion.

The official opening of the Cascavelle Post Office, being the fourth Mauritius Post Ltd (MPL) outlet in a shopping mall, forms part of the multiple activities of the MPL in context of the World Post Day celebrations. It will be operational as from Monday 11 October 2021

In his address on the occasion, Minister Balgobin stated that the opening of the MPL outlet, which is its 96th, demonstrates the eagerness of the MPL to move closer to its customers and added that it will greatly benefit the inhabitants of the region. The Cascavelle Shopping Mall, he said, is set to become a One-Stop-Shop, where its visitors will enjoy various facilities and services at one place.

On that score, the Minister expressed gratitude to the Medine Group for its support and generosity in this endeavour, which according to him, is a testimony of the relations that the Government shares with the private sector. He underlined that Government and the private sector continue to collaborate and work together for the benefit of the population.

In addition, Minister Darsanand Balgobin evoked the necessity of the MPL to innovate as well as to be more creative, to react to the New Normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, to better serve its customers.

He pointed out that he has recommended the MPL to set up an Ecommerce Unit to cater for this emerging market, following the growth of e-commerce and the increasing popularity of online shopping, as well as reduced mobility as a consequence of the pandemic.

Furthermore, Mr. Balgobin dwelt on existing innovative services provided by the MPL, such as the Colipost for the posting of parcels, and the RIA Money Transfer Service.

As for the Chairperson of the Mauritius Post Ltd, Mr Ranna Swamber, he underlined that this new outlet of the MPL is in line with its vision and strong determination to reach better business performances, and be a profit-making organisation. He thanked the management of the Cascavelle Shopping Mall for its collaboration in the implementation of the project.

He observed that the theme 'Innovate to recover', underscores the need for innovation to survive and underlined that the MPL plans to further enhance its services and products to meet the expectations of its customers. He seized the opportunity to laud the personnel of the MPL for their effort and sense of responsibilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We shall work together as a strong team to collaborate with other organisations and implement innovate projects for continued progress and development, he stressed.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the Medine Group, Mr. Dhiren Ponnusamy, said that he welcomes the MPL at the Cascavelle Shopping Mall and underlined that they both share the ambition of serving the society for its progress.

He stated that the Medine Group is focused on serving people and the vision behind the Cascavelle Shopping Mall project was to cater for the needs of the inhabitants of the region and offer them various activities and facilities.

He also announced that a second phase of the Cascavelle Shopping Mall project is in the pipeline.

Moreover, Mr. Dhiren Ponnusamy stressed on the need for a public and private sector constructive synergy to work conjointly for the economic development of the country.