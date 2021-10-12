Mauritius: President Roopun Lauds Mrs Esther Hanoomajee for Her Determination for Having Earned a PhD

press release

President Roopun lauds Mrs Esther Hanoomajee for her determination for having earned a PhD at the age of 81 years

GIS - 08 October 2021 : Mrs Esther Hanoomanjee, who obtained her PhD at the aged 81 years, was received, today, by the President of the Republic, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, at the State House in Réduit.

President Roopun lauded the determination and courage of Mrs Hanoomajee who has been able to earn a PhD at this age and stated that she is a role model.

In a statement after the meeting, Mrs Hanoomanjee said that her thesis was on the theme 'The Role and Economic Contribution of Migrant workers to the Mauritian Economy'. She underlined that she chose to focus on migrant workers since the population of Mauritius is made up of migrants from India, China, and Africa, except for the French. She gave the example of the manufacturing sector in Mauritius which comprises mostly of migrant workers from Bangladesh, Africa (Madagascar), and India.

Speaking about her family, she underlined that she comes from an intellectual family adding that her younger sister also has a PhD from Canada. She recalled that she started her PhD five years ago at the Open University.

Mrs Hanoomajee resides in Curepipe and is of Malaysian origin. During the 1960's, she came to Mauritius and eventually obtained a job at the Ministry of Finance. After her retirement, she registered at the Open University to pursue a PhD. After a fulfilled intellectual life, she is now spending her time playing the piano and giving piano lessons.