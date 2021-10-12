Cameroon: FIFA U20 Women's World Cup - Lionesses Progress to Round Three

They thrashed the Leopards of the DR Congo 5-0 in the return leg of the second round African zone qualifiers on Saturday October 9, 2021 at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium.

The national women's U20 have qualified for the third round of the ongoing African qualifying tournament for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica. The Lionesses thrashed the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo 5-0 in the return leg of the second round African zone qualifiers that took place on Saturday October 9, 2021 at that Yaounde Omnisports Stadium. It was a thrilling encounter that kept fans on their feet cheering the players with song and dance. The Lionesses dominated the encounter from the start and appeared more technical than their opponents. However, they squandered most of their scoring chances especially in the first 15 minutes of the game. The girls of Coach Ndoumou Mike had good ball possession but could not concretise most of their actions.

Fadimatou Kome opened scores for Cameroon at the 28th minute. Aboudi Jeniffer Asongma scored the second goal at the 43rd minute. The second part of the game saw a more tactical Cameroonian with Brenda Tabe scoring two goals and replacement player Annie Felicia Enganemben one. The D.R. Congo put up a strong fight but could not stand the wrath of the Cameroonians. The U20 Lionesses carried the day beating the Leopards of the DR Congo 5-0. During the first leg in the DR Congo on September 25, 2021, the Lionesses beat the DR Congo 4-0. They have won the DR Congo 9-0 on aggregate.

The head coach Ndoumou Mike expressed satisfaction on the brilliant performances of the players. She said the objective of the team is aimed at valorising female football in Cameroon. The U20 Lionesses will play against U20 women's team of Gabon in the third round qualifiers. The competition will take place from December 2 to 8, 2021. The Panthers of Gabon qualified for the third round after Guinea-Bissau withdrew from the first round.