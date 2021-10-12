Rwanda: Zimbabwean Firm to Set Up Manufacturing Plant in Rwanda

W2 industries, a Zimbabwean firm that is expanding its business in Rwanda in areas of development of school infrastructure and setting up school laboratories, has laid out plans to set up a multi-million dollar manufacturing plant in the next four years.

The facility, according to reliable sources, is expected to be installed with the latest CNC machinery in machine fabrication, a move that will position Rwanda as a regional manufacturing hub.

Already, the firm has constructed a model laboratory prototype worth $120,000 (Rwf120 million) at the Kicukiro-based GS Secondary School, as part of the efforts to provide STEM support infrastructure in Rwanda and across Africa.

The New Times' Edwin Ashimwe caught up with the firm's Group Executive Director, Wellington Makonese to among others lay out the plan of setting up a manufacturing plant and future developments.

Makonese has been in Rwanda since the inaugural Rwanda-Zimbabwe trade and investment conference.

Excerpts below;

Briefly tell us more about W2 industries?

We are a pan-African company specialising in Science Laboratories, industrial and commercial interiors' manufacturing among other construction services.

Particularly for Rwanda, we plan to have a fully integrated manufacturer, supplier and installer of STEM support infrastructure.

Like it has been in several other countries, the goal is to address Africa's socio-economic challenges at the source.

We also place great emphasis on providing educational institutions with a wide range of solutions, choice and flexibility.

Our product and service range meet diverse requirements - from those of small to large educational institutions across various levels of education.

Our attention to detail, support and delivery care translates into products that are carefully balanced and optimized to offer the finest functionality, performance, dependability, and ease of access.

You have recently expressed interest in expanding your business in Rwanda. What is the plan?

After successfully demonstrating our capacity to transform the education infrastructure in Rwanda through the model laboratory we delivered to GS-Kicukiro Secondary School.

The next phase in our growth trajectory is the setting up of a multi-million dollar manufacturing plant in Kigali in the next four years to serve as the hub for our East African products.

The facility will be installed with the latest CNC machinery in machine fabrication that will see us make Rwanda the manufacturing hub of East Africa.

What is the main service you will particularly focus on here in Rwanda?

Our Rwanda operations is Transformational in our approach. Gone are the days when industry focused on saturating the market. We seek to solve the problem of the future generation by designing our business model with a clear purpose to solve the current challenges and create a better future today.

We will revolve around bringing the conveniences of the first world to the Rwandan populace.

In Education, for instance, there is a plan to equip all learning institutions with modern and cutting- edge science infrastructure that is globally competitive so that we develop graduates who can compete at an international level.

African students deserve quality education that can only be driven by quality Infrastructure especially on STEM subjects.

That aside, what else are you looking to introduce in Rwanda?

We are excited by President Paul Kagame's vision. The head of state made it clear that manpower is the bedrock foundation for a successful Social-economic transformation.

The company has approached government departments on Capacity building or Skills development. This is where the crux of the matter is and as W2 we are ready to sprint with the government to catch up with the rest of the world.

We are committed to bring this idea and see it through. We want to help address the skills gap challenge affecting Rwanda and other investors who will come to Rwanda through technically capacitating TVET institutions and Polytechnics.

Our STEM concept Note has 5 Pillars which we have given Rwanda's Ministry Education. One of the pillars emphasises on Teachers Training.

Various Zimbabwean firms have expressed interest to invest in Rwanda, especially following the two countries trade and investment conference, two weeks ago. Why have you, in particular, chosen to invest in Rwanda?

Rwanda is a hub for rapidly integrating East Africa, and offers us access to markets with over 100 million people.

The country is amongst the top ten fastest growing economies in Africa.

But also, the sustained high economic growth with a stable inflation and exchange rate is fertile ground for us to invest in Rwanda.

You have already constructed some key facilities in Rwanda. What is the current picture like?

We are the first company on the continent to show our sincerity by donating a Proto-type Laboratory and two Mobile Laboratories worth $120 000, to the Ministry of Education here in Rwanda.

The infrastructural uplift given to the school coupled with the creation of a conducive science learning environment will improve the science learning and teaching environment at the school.

Students will be able to put in practice the principles they study thus producing quality graduates who can spur Rwanda towards vision 2050.

Going forward, what would you say are your future development plans?

Bringing new ideas and products which are transformational in nature is at the core of our business operation or mission. Business profitability will be guaranteed. We don't want to emphasise on ourselves but we emphasise on what the young generation will benefit through our business model.