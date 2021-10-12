Sierra Leone: President Bio Departs for a One-Day Working Visit to Guinea

11 October 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

State House, Freetown, Monday 11 October 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has departed Sierra Leone this morning for Conakry, Guinea on the invitation of the Military Head of State of the Republic of Guinea, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

The one-day working visit is expected to discuss security cooperation issues between the two neighbouring countries, the restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Guinea and the ECOWAS democratic transition roadmap.

It should be noted that although the Republic of Guinea has been suspended by ECOWAS from all Community activities due to the military coup, ECOWAS member states are not prevented from engaging the Republic of Guinea on bilateral issues.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has been accompanied to the Republic of Guinea by a four-man delegation including the Speaker of Sierra Leone's Parliament, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Deputy Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff.

