Liberia: State Lawyer Appeals to Govt.

The state prosecutor of Grand Cape Mount County, Atty. Nyonkpao Daye wants the full bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia to see wisdom and relax the ban on Jury Sitting.

Atty. Daye noted that the ban has a serious negative impact on the trial of cases and it also helps to increase the number of cases on the trial docket. He said if the Grand Jury can carry and indict would-be criminals by sitting together and at the same time observe social distancing, the petty jury can organize themselves in similar condition.

He said rape and murder cases which formed part of the five cases were never tried due to the ban on jury trial. Atty. Daye told this paper in an exclusive interview at his Robertsport city office that a burglary case was tried without jury sitting and defendant Ellis Hills was found guilty and he was sentenced to prison for two years. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Liberia is expected to open for its October Term of Court 2021 today, October 11, 2021.