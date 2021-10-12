Egypt: Emigration Min - Insurance Certificates On Egyptian Expats to Be Issued Early 2022

11 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Emigration and Expatriate Affairs Nabila Makram said that coordination in underway with the Ministry of Interior and the Financial Regulatory Authority and Insurance Federation of Egypt (IF-Egypt) to start issuing insurance certificates for Egyptian expatriates as of January 2022.

In a statement on Monday, the Emigration Ministry said the certificates will be approved by FRA and will cover all Egyptians who have working licenses abroad and will einsure them compensation in cases of accidents. In case of death, the certificate's maximum insurance limit is estimated at EGP 100,000 in return for transporting the dead's body for home.

She added that the insurance program includes EGP 300 fees for issuing the passport for the first time in cooperation with the Interior Ministry. Meanwhile, fees for renewing the insurance document is valued at EGP 100 to cover accidents.

The fees will be paid through opening an account at the Central Bank of Egypt and it will be allocated for paying compensations to all expats in cases of accidents, she explained.

She went on to say that some articles in the statute of the collective insurance system on travel documents will be amended to comply with the protocol signed between the Emirgation Ministry, the FRA and the Interior Ministry in September.

Makram also extended thanks to Minister of Interior Mahmoud Tawfiq for backing the initiative and issuing directives on acceleration of the implementation steps. She also thanked FRA Mohamed Omran and Head of IF-Egypt Alaa Al Zuheiri and other parties concerned with issuing such documents to meet the need of Egyptians abroad and better serve their interests.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X