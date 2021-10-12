Egypt: Irrigation Minister - Egypt Will Not Allow a Water Crisis to Occur

11 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati said Egypt protects its water resources and will not allow a water crisis to occur, appreciating the role of the media in raising the people's awareness about the importance of rationalizing water use.

The minister's remarks were made at a press conference held on Monday in the presence of Head of the Supreme Media Council Karam Gabr, a number of editors in chief and board chiefs of Egyptian newspapers along with a galaxy of media figures.

Abdel Aati said the key to October victory was a water canon, asserting that water is vital for achieving development.

