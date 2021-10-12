Egypt: Irrigation Minister - Egypt Will Not Allow a Water Crisis to Occur

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati said Egypt protects its water resources and will not allow a water crisis to occur, appreciating the role of the media in raising the people's awareness about the importance of rationalizing water use.

The minister's remarks were made at a press conference held on Monday in the presence of Head of the Supreme Media Council Karam Gabr, a number of editors in chief and board chiefs of Egyptian newspapers along with a galaxy of media figures.

Abdel Aati said the key to October victory was a water canon, asserting that water is vital for achieving development.