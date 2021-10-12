Egypt: Sisi Heads for Budapest for V4 Summit With Egypt

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi headed on Monday for Budapest to participate the Visegrad Group (V4) summit with Egypt.

The V4 comprises the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said this is the second time for Egypt to participate in the summit since 2017, noting that this reflects the deeply-rooted ties between the two sides.

The summit will tackle a host of issues, topped by Egypt's role in the Middle East and cooperation in combating terrorism and illegal immigration.

The talks will also address means of promoting trade, investment and tourism cooperation as well as furthering Egypt-European Union cooperation.

The spokesman added that Sisi is scheduled to hold tete-a-tete talks with senior Hungarian officials, topped by President János Áder and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, on ways of bolstering political and economic ties as well as international and regional cooperation.