Egypt: Planning Min. Says Proactive Measures Taken to Deal With Covid-19 Crisis

11 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala el Saeed said on Sunday that the Egyptian state took proactive measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in a way that achieves a balance between preserving the health of citizens and not harming the economy.

Addressing an opening session of a financial conference organized by the Ministry of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Saeed said the state had adopted a clear plan based on several axes in order to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She pointed out that the plan was based on supporting the affected sectors, such as tourism, aviation, shipping, small and micro-sized enterprises, and irregular workers.

According to the minister, the government will make use of the database of irregular workers in Egypt, estimated at 6 million workers, to prepare appropriate training programs in order to help them find suitable jobs.

She referred to presidential directives to help Egyptian workers returning from abroad, who were affected by the pandemic, to integrate their business into the national economy.

