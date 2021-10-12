Egypt: UNHCR Hails Egypt's Allowance to Refugee Children to Join Public Schools

11 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

UNHCR Representative in Egypt Pablo Mateu lauded on Sunday the Egyptian government's granting refugee children from Syria, Sudan, Yemen, and South Sudan the right to join the public schools similar with the Egyptian children.

In a tweet, Mateu said: "The school year in Egypt started today and thousands of #refugee children joined other children in Egyptian public schools. We look forward to further collaboration between @MoeteEg [The Ministry of Education] and @UNHCREgypt to make sure all refugee children have access to education in line with #SDG4."

The UN official thanked the ministry's efforts in meeting the refugees' needs, including allowing the refugee children to join schools for the second consecutive year without the need for valid cards.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X