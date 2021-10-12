Egypt: UNHCR Hails Egypt's Allowance to Refugee Children to Join Public Schools

UNHCR Representative in Egypt Pablo Mateu lauded on Sunday the Egyptian government's granting refugee children from Syria, Sudan, Yemen, and South Sudan the right to join the public schools similar with the Egyptian children.

In a tweet, Mateu said: "The school year in Egypt started today and thousands of #refugee children joined other children in Egyptian public schools. We look forward to further collaboration between @MoeteEg [The Ministry of Education] and @UNHCREgypt to make sure all refugee children have access to education in line with #SDG4."

The UN official thanked the ministry's efforts in meeting the refugees' needs, including allowing the refugee children to join schools for the second consecutive year without the need for valid cards.