Egypt: Environment Min. Hands Over COP Chairmanship to China

11 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad handed over on Monday the chairmanship of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity to China during the virtual opening of the COP15 meeting.

Egypt remained the chair of the COP14 for three years during which the world passed through the extraordinary state of the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister said Egypt is proud of having taken key decisions during the period of its chairmanship of COP14 which fructified into large contributions for pushing forward the implementation of the convention.

The minister added that COP14 tackled several controversial issues on biodiversity, noting that a roadmap was drawn up for developing post-2020 international biodiversity framework.

She added that Egypt has exerted strenuous efforts during COP14 to finalize the draft of this framework and will proceed with these efforts to complete negotiations involved before the April 2022.

She also referred to the issuance of the Sharm El-Sheikh to Kunming Action Agenda for Nature and People' during COP14.

