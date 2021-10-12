Nigeria: New Nigerian Players' Union Unveiled in Lagos

Dissatisfied with the running of existing players' unions in the country, some ex-internationals and former national league players have launched a new body to change the narrative.

Speaking at the White House Hotel and Suites on Toyin Street, Ikeja on Sunday afternoon, Conveners of the new All Nigerian Players Union, Chikelue Iloenyosi and Larry Kubeinje said that they were not out to antagonise anyone but to usher in a new era for past and present Nigerian footballers.

"We're not forming the union for any selfish interest nor to rival any group. All we want to do is to change the narratives of how players' union is suppose to operate.

"You know in the past, we've had one players union or the other but some people use it for their own personal interest and a platform to antagonise the football house and that's what we want to change," chorused the duo who were flanked on the high table by such ex internationals as Julius Aghahowa, Friday Ekpo and Monday Kanu.

Iloenyosi insisted that instead of looking for ways of solving some of the many problems afflicting ex-internationals, "what we see everyday is antagonistic attitudes. I no longer want to associate with those who are against the progress of Nigerian football and footballers."

He admitted that the new players' union was ready to partner the Nigerian football federation.

"Our union is going to partner the NFF and other international football bodies to ensure proper development of the country's football as well as ensure that players' welfare is given the necessary attention it deserves.

"We're also going to pursue vigourosly the issue of group life insurance and pension fund for players as is done in other climes so that when players retire from active football, they'll have something to fall back on and start a new life," the conveners said.

President of Super Eagles Supporters Club, Prince Vincent Okumagba, who was present at the event, described the new players' union as group of committed patriots who should be trusted by all Nigerians with a promise that his organisation will work in harmony with them to improve the condition of ex-internationals."

Also at the event were former footballers like Monday Odiaka, Bethel Orji, Shola Agbayewa amongst others.