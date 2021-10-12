South Africa: MEC Tertuis Simmers On Affordabe Housing Opportunities for Maitland

press release

204 qualifying residents can soon look forward to affordable housing opportunities that will be created in the Maitland area. This forms part of the Maitland Mews Social Housing project that will break ground in November 2021.

This development, aims to benefit those with a household income between R 1 500 - R 15 000. 121 of the 204 the housing units will be allocated to households earning between R 1 500 - R 5 500, which is regarded as the primary beneficiary group whilst the balance of 83 units will be allocated to those who qualify as the secondary beneficiary group, that has a household income of R 5 501 - R 15 000. This project is made possible through the partnership between the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements (WCDoHS), City of Cape Town (CoCT), Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA) and Madulammoho Housing Association (MHA). Construction is set to commence in November 2021 and forecasted to conclude in January 2023.

The development will be close to all amenities, and public transport, such as rail, bus and taxi routes. Further to this, the development is in the centre of and surrounded by various economic and industrial centres, such as Maitland itself, the CBD, Epping, Century City, and Paardeneiland. Both these ensure that residents can easily access different opportunities that might be afforded to them. Maitland Mews is part of a bigger precinct development called Maitland Metro which will deliver more than 1000 new units for various income groups over the next 8 years. It is estimated that about 350 new jobs will be created from local labor during construction.

Minister Simmers said: "It is developments such as these that clearly demonstrates the Western Cape Government's commitment to making affordable housing opportunities available to our residents. This is an exciting project and I cannot wait to conduct the sod turning in November, to officially launch this project. Upon its completion this project will unlock many more employment and economic related opportunities for these qualifying beneficiaries and their families, as it will bring them that much closure to prime economic hubs of the Cape Metro.

"As the Western Cape Government, we remain committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, resilient, safe and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society".