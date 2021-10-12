South Africa: Western Cape Community Safety Offers Reward for Information On the Whereabouts of Mr Lwazi Sibindana

press release

Department of Community Safety offers reward of R5000 for information on the whereabouts of Mr Lwazi Sibindana

The Department of Community Safety (DoCS) is offering a reward of R5000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Mr Lwazi Sibindana who can assist the South African Police Services (SAPS) with their investigation into the death of Ms. Jacqueline Mpontsana.

Ms Mpontsana, or Jacque as she was fondly known, was set alight in a domestic violence dispute on Sunday, 19 September 2021. She was initially rushed to hospital and family, friends and colleagues had hoped that she would recover from the severe injuries that she sustained. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.

The Minister of Department of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, said, "our department is still reeling from the loss of our dear colleague, Jacque Mpontsana. I would like to appeal to our community members to please come forward if you have any information."

The Head of Department, Yashina Pillay, said "it is my hope that by offering a reward someone will come forward with the required information on Lwazi's whereabouts so that he can assist the police with their investigation which will ultimately lead to the arrest of the person responsible for this heinous act"

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr Lwazi Sibindana should contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Mangaliso at Gugulethu SAPS on 072 155 0100 or 021 684 2323.