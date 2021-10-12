Egypt: Sisi Arrives in Budapest to Take Part in Visegrad Summit

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, on Monday to participate in Visegrad Group summit, which includes Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland, said Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady.

Egypt's participation in the summit for the second time, after the 2017 summit reflects the keenness of the two sides to develop relations and talk on issues of mutual concern.

The gathering is due to deal with a number of issues topped by Egypt's role in the Middle East, cooperation in fighting terrorism and illegal migration, energy security as well as trade, investment and tourism relations between the two sides along with means to develop cooperation between Egypt and European Union countries which are members of the Visegrad bloc.

The president will hold intensive bilateral talks with senior officials in Hungary topped by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and President János Áder to discuss political and economic relations between the two sides along with cooperation and coordination at regional and international levels.