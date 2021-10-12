Africa: Trade Minister Says Launch of AfCFTA Paves Way for Economic Integration in Africa

11 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Trade and Industry Nivine Gamea said the African continent became on the threshold of a new stage of economic and regional integration after the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which took effect earlier this year.

The Minister statements came in a speech read out by assistant minister for economic affairs Ibrahim El Segeny during the seventh meeting of the council of trade ministers of AfCFTA in the Ghanian capital Accra in the presence of Mahamadou Issoufou, head of AfCFTA and senior African figures.

Gamea said that AfCFTA, which would facilitate African inter-trade, represents a step towards unifying efforts of establishing a unified African economic bloc.

She added the seventh meeting aims at implementing the directives of the heads of state of the continent on AfCFTA to achieve its goals and promote trade among the continent's countries.

