Egypt: Italian Envoy Praises Cultural, Social, Economic Relations With Egypt

11 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Italian Ambassador to Egypt Giampaolo Cantini has stressed the importance of cultural, social and economic relations between Egypt and his country.

The Italian ambassador's statements came in a speech at the Italian Cultural Institute while presenting books "Italian Embassy in Cairo" and "The Nile pearl that was recovered from water".

The first book, issued in Arabic today and will be issued in English next month, deals with the activities of the embassy over two decades, the envoy said, thanking translator Wafa El Bih who won the Italian star medal of third class in July over her efforts to translate the book into Arabic accurately.

The envoy said the Italian community played an important role in the history of modern Egypt in building the Egyptian state and civil society especially in the cultural and social fields.

He pointed out to the designing of the old Opera House and some buildings and cinema houses by a prominent Italian architect.

The second book deals with the role of Italian companies in salvaging of Temple of Philae in Aswan, Upper Egypt.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X