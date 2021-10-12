Cameroon: Regional Security - Combating Terrorism Discussed

This was during two separate audiences Minister Mbella Mbella granted the European Union and German senior officials recently.

Ideas on ensuring the security of persons and property within the Lake Chad Basin area for a more viable and well off community have been exchanged at the Ministry of External Relations (MINREX). This was during two separate audiences External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella granted the European Union Special Representative for the Sahel, Claudia Emmanuela Del Re, and the Director for Civilian Crisis Prevention and Stabilisation at the German Foreign Office, Teike Thiele, last October 5, 2021. The EU official was accompanied to the audience by the Ambassador, Head of EU Delegation to Cameroon, Philippe Van Damme, while Teike Thiele was accompanied by the German Ambassador to Cameroon, Dr. Corinna Fricke.

In her statement to reporters, the Director for Civilian Crisis Prevention and Stabilisation at the German Foreign Office said she had an exchange with the Minister on the issue of security especially in the Far North Region of Cameroon and in the Lake Chad Basin area. Teike Thiele said they discussed stabilisation mechanisms in the affected areas, in collaboration with concerned member countries. "We are on their side in combating terrorism to enable the population return to their communities, and have a normal life which every human being deserves," she stated. The German official also congratulated the government of Cameroon for the successful organisation of the Third Lake Chad Basin Governors' Forum which held in Yaounde from October 4 to 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, the European Union Special Representative for the Sahel, Claudia Emmanuela Del Re noted that she had a fruitful exchange with the Minister on cooperation ties between Cameroon and the EU. "As concerns relations between Cameroon and the EU, the two are doing well. I can say that the EU is a natural and faithful partner of Cameroon. We have so much confidence in Cameron," she stated, adding that there are several projects in the pipeline between the two parties. According to EU senior official, both Cameroon and the European Union are working to give new impetus to existing ties.