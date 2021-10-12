Cameroon: Consolidating Peace - Religious Dialogue As Locomotive

A conference to that effect was organised in Yaounde on October 9, 2021 on the theme, «Dialogue, Inter Religion, Multiculturalism and the Consolidation of Peace in Cameroon."

Within the framework of contributing to the consolation of peace in the country, the Council of Imams and Muslim Dignitaries of Cameroon (CIDIMUC) has organised a conference on the participation of inter religious leaders in the process. The conference of October 9, 2021 which held on the theme, "Dialogue, Inter Religion, Multiculturalism and the Consolidation of Peace in Cameroon: Stakes and Challenges," is an initiative of CIDIMUC General Coordinator, Dr. Moussa Oumarou. The objective of the conference was to preach the virtues of peaceful social cohesion in nation building, and how religions can contribute to conflict prevention and resolution. It was moderated by the Rector of the Protestant University of Central Africa (UPAC), Prof. Bouba Mbima, where the get together took place.

In her presentation on consolidating peace and living together through inter religious dialogue, Prof. Florence Uphie Chinje, urged Cameroonians to adopt the habit of respecting the religions, customs and traditions of other persons. "Living together is nothing less than accepting our differences," she stated. Religions, she said, should set out to seek peace and reconciliation as well as conflict avoidance through their respective training methodologies. Educational and health institutions, Prof. Uphie Chinje noted, do not reject patience based on religion, an example which she said should be copied by other structures for a socially conducive Cameroon. She proposed peace programmes should be incorporated into the educational curriculum at all levels.

On his part, Prof. Abbé Jean-Marie Bodo, Member of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, in his presentation on multiculturalism and inter religious dialogue in Cameroon, said, religious leaders have the moral obligation of sensitising their faithful on hate speech, decency in public speech, love and respect for all humans. The practicalities of peaceful social cohesion, he stated, warrant accepting the different cultural and educational backgrounds of fellow Cameroonians, which he noted is the springboard of enhancing our diversity.

Other speakers at the conference included; Dr. Abdoulkarim Abbo, who spoke on Peace, a culture to be preserved in Islam, Dr. Alassa Fouapon on the stakes and challenges of inter religious dialogue in Cameroon, and Rev. Dr. Libom Li Likeng on how to enhance the contribution of inter religious dialogue to peace in Cameroon.